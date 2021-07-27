juventia alvina

Frozen Noodle Sticker Packaging

Frozen Noodle Sticker Packaging noodlesticker foodsticker sticker design graphic design packagingsticker packaging stickerdesign
Sticker design for frozen noodle. I make the layout design and the graphic. I used corel draw to make this sticker.

