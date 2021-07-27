Flower Bouquet 2.0

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi! Glad to show you another screen of mine! This is one of the options that I offered to a customer who owns a flower shop. The customer chose another option (I have uploaded the selected option earlier. You can check it). But I like this version with butterflies and it fits very well with the theme of a flower shop.