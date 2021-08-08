Alien pixels

Big datavizualisation kit for business

Big datavizualisation kit for business global data hexagon map pie chart columnt chart line chart components light ui dark ui widget map local planet bigdata infographic statistic chart desktop dataviz dashboard template
Orion UI kit - is a Figma library with 25+ full-width charts templates served in light & dark themes. Contains 180+ of dataviz widgets that look perfect on desktop & mobile screens. Organized as a design system for Figma and supported with 480 components based on auto-layout.

⚡️ Duplicate in Figma

📈 Orion Charts UI kit (Community).fig
6 MB
