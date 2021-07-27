Xandrieth Xs

Business cards design for House of THL, a luxury fashion brand

Business cards design for House of THL, a luxury fashion brand aesthetic premium luxury visual identity design visual identity stationery design stationery business card card design card green gold graphic design brand design colourful design branding
With luxurious packaging, it is necessary to have stationery that is in tune with it. We added thank you cards in two styles and envelopes to further improve the user experience of the customers. Furthermore, we designed business cards, letterhead and visitors’ book that goes well with the luxurious appeal of the House of THL….

