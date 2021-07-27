Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mind UI/UX
MindInventory

Stop App Concept

Mind UI/UX
MindInventory
Mind UI/UX for MindInventory
Hire Us
  • Save
Stop App Concept modern app creative app black and white paintings arts nft art nfts uiux typography design ui app design app
Download color palette

We are exploring some NFTS art concept with some Modern typography...

Hope you like it.

Feel free to share your views on this.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

https://www.instagram.com/300mindstudio/

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php
Or
sales@mindinventory.com

MindInventory
MindInventory
Hire Us

More by MindInventory

View profile
    • Like