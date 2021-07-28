Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reach.live Headers

For this project, we collaborated closely with the team at Reach.live. They already had a rough idea of the product, but they needed us to bring their vision to life for their late 2020 product release. This included making a desktop web video calling interface, dashboard, marketing assets, and multiple pages for their website.

Full case study: www.a11.studio/project-reach.html

UX/UI Designer & Co-founder of A11studio
