Vendome Clinique

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble!
Design of a one-page website for a cosmetic clinic in Los Angeles. The site is made in a magazine style to emphasize the focus on fashion and high level of service. We also used horizontal scrolling.
Press "L" if you Like this shot!
Follow me:
Behance
Facebook
Instagram
Thank you for attention!