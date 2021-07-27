faris abdillah

Letters O, B and a love shape

Letters O, B and a love shape logotype letter water sea shape love blue white gradient ux vector ui logo illustration design creative clean branding brand identity
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles!!!
this is the result of my personal exploration for the combination of Letters O, B and a love shape.

what do you think about this Logo?
just comment below
________________________________________________________________________________________
press " L " on your keyboard for support me and also find me on my another account.
E-mail : farisabdillah317@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/farisabdillah3/
Behance : https://www.behance.net/fabdillah

