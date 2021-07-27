🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello Dribbbles!!!
this is the result of my personal exploration for the combination of Letters O, B and a love shape.
what do you think about this Logo?
just comment below
