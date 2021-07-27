Amanda

Axis Rocket Logo

Amanda
Amanda
  • Save
Axis Rocket Logo axis space rocket vector illustrator graphic design logo adobe illustrator dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Day 1 of the #dailylogochallenge

Had a lot of fun creating the rocket from multiple shapes using the shape-builder. Typography still needs work.

Let me know if you have any suggestions for improvement!

Amanda
Amanda

More by Amanda

View profile
    • Like