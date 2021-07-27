Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Train App

Train App app website web ux ui design
No one likes being left behind - especially if it's their important train. The concept will help users to track their train schedule with timers and its respective station. Don't forget to press "L" if you like it. Any feedback is welcome and appreciated.

Have any ideas or problems to solve? Say hi at hello@edgarlouis.com or visit www.edgarlouis.com to read case studies. Cheers!

