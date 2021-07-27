Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cocktail Pattern

Cocktail Pattern beach sun summer cocktail colorful fun pattern procreate illustration
One of the patterns I created as part of an Instagram challenge initiated by Mélanie Johnsson!

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
