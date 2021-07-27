Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
George Ilushenko
EPAM Design Russia

Instagram App Redesign

Instagram App Redesign social photography app design mobile app interaction product design instagram mobile ui mobile app ux concept design ui
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
I originally only wanted to redo the Insights Overview page. But in the process, I changed the border radius of elements, colors, layout, etc. little by little. So the end result was a small but noticeable redesign of the entire app. What do you think about these changes?

Press "L" if you liked the shot ❤️

