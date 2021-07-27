Instagram App Redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
I originally only wanted to redo the Insights Overview page. But in the process, I changed the border radius of elements, colors, layout, etc. little by little. So the end result was a small but noticeable redesign of the entire app. What do you think about these changes?
Press "L" if you liked the shot ❤️