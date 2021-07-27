Ikhsan Assidiqie

Website Landing Page UI - Silly Project

A website landing page for Silly Project.

This design really make me nervous actually because it has a lot of empty space or you guys similar to white space. In my humble opinion, this website took me 2 days to make it, from the concept, theme, wireframe, and coloring.

If you have suggestion and critics, please don't hesitate to drop it in the comment section for my future improvement.

Thank You :)

