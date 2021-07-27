Website Landing Page UI - Silly Project

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
A website landing page for Silly Project.
This design really make me nervous actually because it has a lot of empty space or you guys similar to white space. In my humble opinion, this website took me 2 days to make it, from the concept, theme, wireframe, and coloring.
If you have suggestion and critics, please don't hesitate to drop it in the comment section for my future improvement.
Thank You :)