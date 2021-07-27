Andy Edwards

Space Walk

Andy Edwards
Andy Edwards
  • Save
Space Walk outer space planets stars woman color colour character design spacewalk astronaut character illustrative space sketch blue illustration
Download color palette
  1. SpaceWoman.jpg
  2. Space.mp4

Another experiment in trying out the @JaromVogel illustration style.

Andy Edwards
Andy Edwards
Occasional colouring-in guy

More by Andy Edwards

View profile
    • Like