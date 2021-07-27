Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ellice Weaver

U + I THINK

Ellice Weaver
Ellice Weaver
Hire Me
  • Save
U + I THINK logo illustration design flat illustration app illustration editorial illustration branding character design advertising illustration
Download color palette

Created for U+I THINKabout the importance of music and how it can affect and shape communities.

2e61f4629eacf0d792c09e0adfc9f68a
Rebound of
Nikon Pro Magazine
By Ellice Weaver
Ellice Weaver
Ellice Weaver
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ellice Weaver

View profile
    • Like