Smart Gym Sign Up - Mobile Apps

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
this is my first shoot for #DailyUI challenge :D
I make a sign up page for Gym apps.
What do you think? 💡
Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨
-
Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Don't forget to Like ❤
Thank you !!