Crummy Hunters Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've had the pleasure to create the new branding for Crummy Hunters recently, and here's the primary logo we went for! The main challenge was to make the whole brand fit with the current ones (Tenco Coffee and Cloche Coffee) whilst having its own uniqueness. We settled on quite a fun and colourful approach and I'm so chuffed with the result!