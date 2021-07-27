Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crummy Hunters Branding

Crummy Hunters Branding playful fun quirky coffee shop donuts doughnuts custom typography design icon branding logo
I've had the pleasure to create the new branding for Crummy Hunters recently, and here's the primary logo we went for! The main challenge was to make the whole brand fit with the current ones (Tenco Coffee and Cloche Coffee) whilst having its own uniqueness. We settled on quite a fun and colourful approach and I'm so chuffed with the result!

