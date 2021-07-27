Diana Aulia

Scarlett website (redesign)

Hallo guys, finally I'm back after several months didn't post anything on dribbble. Here, I have several pages but I want to show you guys a login page. I think this login page is very simple, clean with the transparancy background on form and navigation bar. Also this login page still show off the products. I'm so excited to post this work after I did exploration of design. If you have any other opinion, please let me know in the comment.

