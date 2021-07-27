🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
UI/UX DESIGN FOR ROCK THE TRADES.
.
This is the first concept of Website UI/UX Redesign for Rock The Trades Company.
.
Company main object is to inspire the youth to join the industry of Trades.
This is one of the first concepts.
More to come.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
Instagram ◆ Email Us ◆ Linkedin