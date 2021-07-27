Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Knight lady strong woman magical medieval draw this in your style powerful badass procreate character knight illustration
I participated in yet another #dtiys challenge but this one started by Manon Louart has to be my favourite! My name 'Chevalier' means 'Knight' so of course I had to draw this badass lady ;)

