🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We prepared a social media ui kit with the best interface designed. Create modern pages in minutes from a library of 72 responsive layouts.. We made a high quality, responsive components for a faster process. You can start a new project with a variety of layouts in light and dark mode for each section.
What will you get:
⠀ •Clear and simple structure of 72 mock-ups in 2 styles
⠀ •Easy customization with Figma components
⠀ •Vector based
⠀ •Dark and light versions
⠀ •Well organized layers and groups
⠀ •Every component is pixel perfect
⠀ •Images included (for personal use only)
FOLLOW US TO STAY TUNED🙋♀️
----------------
INSTAGRAM |
UI8