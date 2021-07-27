Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Julia Shagofferova

SOCIAL MEDIA UI KIT

Julia Shagofferova
Julia Shagofferova
Hire Me
  • Save
SOCIAL MEDIA UI KIT social instagram mobile ui8net ui8 uikit ui kit concept mobile app ui ux app shot ui

Social Media Ui KIT

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Social Media Ui KIT
Download color palette

Social Media Ui KIT

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Social Media Ui KIT

We prepared a social media ui kit with the best interface designed. Create modern pages in minutes from a library of 72 responsive layouts.. We made a high quality, responsive components for a faster process. You can start a new project with a variety of layouts in light and dark mode for each section.

What will you get:
⠀ •Clear and simple structure of 72 mock-ups in 2 styles
⠀ •Easy customization with Figma components
⠀ •Vector based
⠀ •Dark and light versions
⠀ •Well organized layers and groups
⠀ •Every component is pixel perfect
⠀ •Images included (for personal use only)

FOLLOW US TO STAY TUNED🙋‍♀️
----------------
INSTAGRAM |
UI8

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Julia Shagofferova
Julia Shagofferova
UI/UX designer 10+ years of experience
Hire Me

More by Julia Shagofferova

View profile
    • Like