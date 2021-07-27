George Finnbogason
Geex Arts

Onboarding

George Finnbogason
Geex Arts
George Finnbogason for Geex Arts
Onboarding interface digital creative app fingerprint sphere onboarding 3d visual design sci-fi iphone 12 iphone ios blue design ui motion animation aftereffects
  1. 1600x1200_1 (1).mp4
  2. 11 state.png
  3. 22 state.png
  4. 33 state.png

Hello everyone!

Turn sound ON to show me some 💙 and follow to see more.

Stay tuned! Cheers!

Yes, we finally updated our style 👈 👇👇👇👇
