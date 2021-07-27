Casign

Logo Collection

Casign
Casign
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Collection minimal abstract cute brand identity logo collection heart flower
Download color palette

Hey guys! Here's a little sneak peak of a couple logo concepts I made for a client.. absolutely loved this project and coming up with these icons were so much fun!

More on that later..... : )

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Casign
Casign
Hi there! I specialize in logo and visual identity design ✌
Hire Me

More by Casign

View profile
    • Like