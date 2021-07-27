Hello world! This is a shot of a WordPress website created for the Radio Escuta project: "Rádio Escuta is an ephemeral community radio conceived to diffuse the audio documentary podcast 'Meia Hora'. It complemented it’s programming through informative contents connected to the Almirante Reis territory (Lisbon, Portugal) — local news in several languages, local coverage, interviews and short stories — and also with musical content inspired on the local communities which reside in the territory. Rádio escuta was live from the 5th to the 22nd of July 2018. During this time frame, the studio was held at the entrance of Largo do Intendente (Lisbon, Portugal), including live emissions for the Festival 'Bairro Intendente em Festa'."

Graphic identity developed in partnership with Ana Teresa Ascensão (https://ata-design.net/). WordPress website developed in collaboration with Ana Valéria.

For more on this project please visit https://www.behance.net/gallery/82118519/WordPress-Website-Radio-Escuta

Thank you :)