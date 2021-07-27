Halil Nuroğlu

Easily Change Template

Halil Nuroğlu
Halil Nuroğlu
  • Save
Easily Change Template change template popup marketing automation style panel settings panel editor panel design app blue dashboard web app template
Download color palette

Content Editor Panel.

This product have so much template. They said me "we want to be able to change this easily" and that's result (:

Follow me on twitter
Follow me on instagram

Halil Nuroğlu
Halil Nuroğlu

More by Halil Nuroğlu

View profile
    • Like