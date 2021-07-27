Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sharifulgr™

Glassmorphism

Sharifulgr™
Sharifulgr™
  • Save
Glassmorphism modernui animation motion graphics graphic design vector ux colourful ui colorful glassmorphism ui design ui typography illustration branding ux design flat design professional design design
Download color palette

Hello Folcks,
I hope you are doing great. Here I am going to ask you for your opinion on this design. Just learning new things in this time.
Please check my works for more details.
Thank you

I am available for new project: sharifulgr ( Skype )

Sharifulgr™
Sharifulgr™

More by Sharifulgr™

View profile
    • Like