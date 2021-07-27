Traqade - Gym/Club Management software

Traqade is an emerging fitness/club management software. Still, its design looks outdated compared to its competitors, and parts of its user experience are unpolished while lacking in scalability for new features. An overhaul is overdue and will ensure Traqade remains competitive in the long run.

We created a brand-new design system to ensure Traqade incorporates best-in-class usability and aesthetics across all corners of the application which also helped us scale the product by adding new features.

This is just a consolidated image of more than 1000 screens I worked on in this project. I'll be sharing more screens here on dribble and my process and challenges I faced while designing on my Medium page pretty soon.