Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Surbhi

Be careful with empathy...too much is blinding.

Surbhi
Surbhi
  • Save
Be careful with empathy...too much is blinding. vector illustration graphic design
Download color palette

This was a random illustration which I recently made depicting how important it is to understand a soul than a mind.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Surbhi
Surbhi

More by Surbhi

View profile
    • Like