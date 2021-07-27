Afifudin Zuhri

Luxadora Visual Identity

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Luxadora Visual Identity ui vector illustration logodesign logo design branding clean design design logo logo design visual identity branding house property real estate
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!
Luxadora is a business that is in the housing or property industry. Offering a variety of luxurious residential needs at economical prices and still making consumers feel comfortable and happy. Full Project : Luxadora Visual Identity

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
________
Send your inquiry at : rukurustudio@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like