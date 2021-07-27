🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone!
Luxadora is a business that is in the housing or property industry. Offering a variety of luxurious residential needs at economical prices and still making consumers feel comfortable and happy. Full Project : Luxadora Visual Identity
Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
________
Send your inquiry at : rukurustudio@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE