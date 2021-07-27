Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Poh

Logo Design for Rhino

John Poh
John Poh
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design for Rhino rhino low poly art low poly graphic design logo design branding vector design logo
Download color palette

A low poly art I designed as a logo a few years back.
-----
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

John Poh
John Poh
Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
Hire Me

More by John Poh

View profile
    • Like