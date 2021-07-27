Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
肯定｜楷書

肯定｜楷書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
最近東京奧運如火如荼展開，中華隊陸續傳出得獎的好消息，又有可以慶祝的好理由了！

任何一個「獎牌的肯定」背後不知道投入了多少心力，各國選手都期許自己展現出養兵千日的成果。

其實我想說，每一位選手都一樣值得肯定、值得我們敬佩

✒ 筆：Pilot custom 845 m尖
💧 墨： Diamine meadow

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
