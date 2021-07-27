Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Core Aqua Logo

A water purifier company wanted to make a logo, so I got it done! The font choice was Gilroy(Extrabold) as its symmetrical nature complemented that of the water droplet(an obvious touch).

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
