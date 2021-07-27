🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Festival are one of the most important in Kerala..Palakkad is a district in Kerala where festival are held most often and festival need full fill "Panjavadhyam "Panjavadhyam is on of my favorite. I have Shown here the including instruments in Panjavadhyam and Kombu