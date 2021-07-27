BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ View Toggle

Hi Folks!

As BlueReceipt, we started the process of designing the 3.0 Design System and we are very happy to share it with you!

Here is the View Toggle from Pangea's Actions library!

I hope this will be positive for you and us in the process! Never hesitate to give feedback.

Here is my great team that I work with in this process:

Designers: @ersadwork, @oguzyagiz , @ertuken

Hope you all enjoy it 🥳

Follow Us On

Twitter

Instagram

Check us out at: www.bluereceipt.com