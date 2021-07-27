BlueReceipt’s Design System: Pangea ✶ View Toggle

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Folks!
As BlueReceipt, we started the process of designing the 3.0 Design System and we are very happy to share it with you!
Here is the View Toggle from Pangea's Actions library!
I hope this will be positive for you and us in the process! Never hesitate to give feedback.
Here is my great team that I work with in this process:
Designers: @ersadwork, @oguzyagiz , @ertuken
Hope you all enjoy it 🥳
