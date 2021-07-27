Erkan Tecim
BlueReceipt's Design System: Pangea ✶ View Toggle

Erkan Tecim
Hi Folks!

As BlueReceipt, we started the process of designing the 3.0 Design System and we are very happy to share it with you!

Here is the View Toggle from Pangea's Actions library!

I hope this will be positive for you and us in the process! Never hesitate to give feedback.

Here is my great team that I work with in this process:

Designers: @ersadwork, @oguzyagiz , @ertuken

Hope you all enjoy it 🥳

Twitter
Instagram
Check us out at: www.bluereceipt.com

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Designing the Future for e-Commerce 🎉
