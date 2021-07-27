Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Andi Maulana

Low Poly Medieval Fruit Shop

Low Poly Medieval Fruit Shop
Made with Blender 2.93.1. Rendered in Cycle 128 samples

First Render I upload in here. Got the idea while watching some Medieval Stylized tutorial, and I decide to search some reference in Pinterest. Then, I made this with Blender with simple low poly style.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
