Usertive

Cryptocurrency news reader

Usertive
Usertive
Hire Us
  • Save
Cryptocurrency news reader bitcoin crypto news cryptocurrency news cryptocurrency crypto news news reader news feed ui ux dark mode app trading ethereum cardano neon mobile minimal clean design
Cryptocurrency news reader bitcoin crypto news cryptocurrency news cryptocurrency crypto news news reader news feed ui ux dark mode app trading ethereum cardano neon mobile minimal clean design
Cryptocurrency news reader bitcoin crypto news cryptocurrency news cryptocurrency crypto news news reader news feed ui ux dark mode app trading ethereum cardano neon mobile minimal clean design
Cryptocurrency news reader bitcoin crypto news cryptocurrency news cryptocurrency crypto news news reader news feed ui ux dark mode app trading ethereum cardano neon mobile minimal clean design
Download color palette
  1. 1@2x.jpg
  2. 2@2x.jpg
  3. 3@2x.jpg
  4. 4@2x.jpg

Here’s another shot form our recent cryptocurrency tracking/trading app - a simple, lightweight reader of all the relevant crypto-related news.

The entire design is built with a single key goal in mind: to best support the user in deciding on when to buy and when to sell various currencies, with the info available instantly, at the very first glance.

How did we do? Let us know in the comments!

Design by Karol Błędziński

We’re open for new projects! Contact us at:
👉 www.usertive.com 👈

----
Let’s keep in touch:
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Usertive
Usertive
We make people want your product
Hire Us

More by Usertive

View profile
    • Like