Cryptocurrency news reader

Here’s another shot form our recent cryptocurrency tracking/trading app - a simple, lightweight reader of all the relevant crypto-related news.

The entire design is built with a single key goal in mind: to best support the user in deciding on when to buy and when to sell various currencies, with the info available instantly, at the very first glance.

Design by Karol Błędziński

