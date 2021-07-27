Cryptocurrency news reader

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here’s another shot form our recent cryptocurrency tracking/trading app - a simple, lightweight reader of all the relevant crypto-related news.
The entire design is built with a single key goal in mind: to best support the user in deciding on when to buy and when to sell various currencies, with the info available instantly, at the very first glance.
How did we do? Let us know in the comments!
Design by Karol Błędziński
We’re open for new projects! Contact us at:
👉 www.usertive.com 👈
----
Let’s keep in touch:
Instagram | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter