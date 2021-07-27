Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
HIMANSHU PATHAK

Verification page

HIMANSHU PATHAK
HIMANSHU PATHAK
  • Save
Verification page ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello guys!! This is email and phone verification page while registering for any account!!
Love to take your feedbacks!!
hpathak624@gmail.com
Thank you :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
HIMANSHU PATHAK
HIMANSHU PATHAK

More by HIMANSHU PATHAK

View profile
    • Like