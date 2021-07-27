🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi Designers ! I created this user authentication app design as a part of a design challenge. Do let me know through comments ,what do u guys think about it. I am open for any kind of suggestions and improvements. :)
Press 'L' if you liked my work.