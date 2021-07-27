Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User Authentication App

User Authentication App mobile pink black 2-factor authenticate prototype app user authentication 2fa authenticate user design ux vector illustration figma branding logo graphic design 3d ui
Hi Designers ! I created this user authentication app design as a part of a design challenge. Do let me know through comments ,what do u guys think about it. I am open for any kind of suggestions and improvements. :)

Rebound of
Authenticator App
By Jakub Wojnar-Płeszka
