Nick Sirotich

Gal with a Hammer

Nick Sirotich
Nick Sirotich
  • Save
Gal with a Hammer gal with a hammer blog logo
Download color palette

cute little logo for the home repair blog "Gal with a Hammer"

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Nick Sirotich
Nick Sirotich

More by Nick Sirotich

View profile
    • Like