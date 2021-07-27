Tayyaba Zia

Travel App Ui Design

Tayyaba Zia
Tayyaba Zia
  • Save
Travel App Ui Design mobile clean app uiux ux ui illustration flat vector design versatile minimal unique modern
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀
Happy to share another design, I designed a trending Travel Application. By using a minimal approach it can help you find different options in exploring and improving your skills.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects:  tayyabazia14@gmail.com

Let’s connect: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tayyabazia__/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Tayyaba Zia
Tayyaba Zia

More by Tayyaba Zia

View profile
    • Like