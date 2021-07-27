Zøra

Zaborona — Loading of Article Pages

Zøra
Zøra
  • Save
Zaborona — Loading of Article Pages projects design ui illustration web
Zaborona — Loading of Article Pages projects design ui illustration web
Download color palette
  1. loading_article_page60.gif
  2. images.png

Illustrative concept for Zaborona — an independent publication about social trends and culture in Ukraine and Russia.

Font: Cako

More illustrations on Instagram
Full cases on Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Zøra
Zøra
Illustrator & Art Director

More by Zøra

View profile
    • Like