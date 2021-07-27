Food Fam Mobile Application

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello guys,
It is an mobile application for ordering food online. User can order multi-cuisine food through this app and enjoy their meal.
Typography : Poppins, Roboto
Color Palette : D7385E, 5E5E5E, FFFFFF, 000000, EBEBEB
Credits :
Icons - Noun Project
Images - Unsplash
Background remover : remove.bg
Colors : Color Hunt
Designing tool used : Figma