Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Flashlogo Studio

Kangaroo Logo

Flashlogo Studio
Flashlogo Studio
  • Save
Kangaroo Logo kangaroo modern animal graphic design illustration logo lettering identity brand app design branding
Download color palette

Hi guys, Please check my work, "Kangaroo Logo", Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | behance

Flashlogo Studio
Flashlogo Studio

More by Flashlogo Studio

View profile
    • Like