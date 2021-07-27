Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Filip Legierski
Tagchat - Mobile Application

Tagchat - Mobile Application
TagChat allows the user to create tags and popularize these tags with their contacts. The users can use these tags to sort contacts and filter chats. The app allows them to create events and invite differently-tagged friends to it.

Tagchat on Behance

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

