Live streaming mobile app wireframes

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻
At Makeen, we love to create wireframes because it ensures that everyone involved in a project, from product managers to designers and stakeholders, are on the same page about expectations and deliverables. Wireframes connect the site’s information architecture to its visual design by showing paths between pages; they unify the possible ways for displaying particular types of information on the user interface. Additionally, wireframes also significantly help with catching usability issues at a very early stage.
The time and cost of minor changes during the development phase are much larger than what it takes to adjust and make those changes during those wireframing sessions.
P.S. if you have a project or a next billion-dollar idea, drop us a message. We can make it happen together 😉
Makeen | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn