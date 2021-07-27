Live streaming mobile app wireframes

Hey Dribbblers 👋🏻

At Makeen, we love to create wireframes because it ensures that everyone involved in a project, from product managers to designers and stakeholders, are on the same page about expectations and deliverables. Wireframes connect the site’s information architecture to its visual design by showing paths between pages; they unify the possible ways for displaying particular types of information on the user interface. Additionally, wireframes also significantly help with catching usability issues at a very early stage.

The time and cost of minor changes during the development phase are much larger than what it takes to adjust and make those changes during those wireframing sessions.

P.S. if you have a project or a next billion-dollar idea, drop us a message. We can make it happen together 😉

Makeen | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn