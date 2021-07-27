Lift Agency

UI Elements for Vectonator

UI Elements for Vectonator design gradients dark mode dark theme design language design system design kit component library branding
These are some elements of the Design System that we created for Vectonator. All too often, companies gain so much momentum that process gets thrown to the wayside—along with a ton of wasted time and money. To avoid this, more and more companies invest in a design system that helps mitigate that loss, increase consistency and efficiency, and smooth out their company's operations.

For more info, reach us at hello@lftmda.com

Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch

