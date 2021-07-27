Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music Player Dock Microinteraction

Music Player Dock Microinteraction mobile codepen gsap music minimal microinteraction motion graphics animation ui
Tried to make a music player mini dock that can be expanded on click and minimized. Leave a 'L' if you like :)

Here the codepen source:
https://codepen.io/tkv/pen/GRmyxpB?editors=1100

