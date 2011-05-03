Sam Allen

OUR First Car

Sam Allen
Sam Allen
  • Save
OUR First Car
Download color palette

I am bending the rules here, I know, but this is OUR first car as a married couple! This graphic was made as a blog header for our road trip last year to Kansas, South Dakota, and then Colorado!

0d978ec91169643b917943bf3a01a302
Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
Posted on May 3, 2011
Sam Allen
Sam Allen

More by Sam Allen

View profile
    • Like