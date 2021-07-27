Priya Muda Wineko

Fitness & Workout App - Exploration Design

Priya Muda Wineko
Priya Muda Wineko
  • Save
Fitness & Workout App - Exploration Design mode dark healty workout fitness concept exploration application mobile
Download color palette

Hi there! 👋
Today I’m glad to share with you a design for Fitness & Workout App.

I hope you like it!

Want to work together? let's discuss!
hello@priyamuda.com

-----

Show us some love and press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Priya Muda Wineko
Priya Muda Wineko

More by Priya Muda Wineko

View profile
    • Like