GYM LIFE Illustrations

GYM LIFE Illustrations bodybuilding workout cardio crossfit sports sport girl sport people gym people gym woman gym girl sport illustration sport gym illustration gym uidesign minimalism clean ui clean ui 18design
Topical contemporary illustrations Pastel color scheme. Clean style and minimalism. 15 fully vector illustrations created in pastel color scheme with interesting characters are the ones you need to get for your next project. Check out the full presentation on 18 Design.

💎 Ai, SVG, PNG, Figma, Sketch.

